YXE NYE 150 celebration in Saskatoon kicking off Canada’s 150th anniversary

An outdoor winter party is being held on New Year’s Eve in Saskatoon to kick-start celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation across Canada.

Everyone is invited to the “YXE NYE 150” event being held at Kiwanis Memorial Park on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT.

The free family-friendly event features lots of activities including a skating party at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink, First Nations story-telling and a wishing tree where people can express wishes for Canada’s future on a red ribbon.

People can rendezvous at the YXE NYE 150 main stage where the headlining act for the stage performances will be Saskatoon rock group The Pistolwhips.

“We are really looking forward to playing at home in Saskatoon,” Pistolwhips frontman Rylan Schultz said.

“And performing live for the audience at the YXE NYE 150 celebrations is going to be amazing. I mean we get to help Saskatoon raise their “voices” to celebrate Canada’s 150th year of Confederation – how great is that.”

Performances by Buffalo Boys Production and other ethno-cultural groups will round out the show. Saskatchewan Olympians Erica Gavel and Jillian Gallays will lead the audience in a warm-up activity before the evening is capped off with fireworks.

Choreographed to music, the fireworks show will be launched from the Broadway Bridge at 8:17 p.m. (20:17 GMT). Local radio station News Talk 650 will broadcast the soundtrack which people can listen to on radios or smart phones.

Saskatoon Transit is offering free bus service throughout the city starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The free transit service, courtesy of Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), will run until 2:45 a.m.

The Bridge City will join 18 other communities across the country in launching a year of celebrations throughout 2017 to commemorate 150 years of Canada’s Confederation.

YXE NYE 150 is made possible through a $106,000 grant from the federal government.