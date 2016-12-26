Teen critically injured at Nakiska Ski Hill on Boxing Day
A A
EMS confirmed a teenage boy was critically injured at Nakiska Ski Hill Monday.
EMS said emergency crews from Kananaskis were called to the scene of an incident at the ski hill at around 4 p.m.
The boy was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to the Foothills Hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition with suspected head injuries.
No further details are known at this time.
More to come…
© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments