Canada
December 26, 2016 9:43 pm

Teen critically injured at Nakiska Ski Hill on Boxing Day

Jodi Hughes By Weather Anchor  Global News

A teenage boy was flown to Foothills Hospital in potentially life-threatening condition after being injured at Nakiska Boxing Day.

EMS confirmed a teenage boy was critically injured at Nakiska Ski Hill Monday.

EMS said emergency crews from Kananaskis were called to the scene of an incident at the ski hill at around 4 p.m.

The boy was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to the Foothills Hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition with suspected head injuries.

No further details are known at this time.

More to come…

