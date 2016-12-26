Sarah Michelle Gellar confuses Boy George for George Michael in tribute

LOS ANGELES – Whoops!

Sarah Michelle Gellar mistook Boy George for George Michael in a well-meaning online tribute.

“Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016,” the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star tweeted on Sunday night, adding the hashtag #ripboygeorge.

The lyric is from Culture Club’s 1982 hit “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me.” Boy George was the frontman for the new wave band.

After fans quickly pointed out it was another ’80s British pop star — George Michael — who had passed, Gellar quickly removed the post and rectified the situation with a series of tweets.

Just as sad when you get the correct information- #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me- it's still so sad — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 25, 2016

“Just as sad when you get the correct information- #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me- it’s still so sad,” she wrote.

And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael- I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016

Gellar added, “And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael- I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good.”



Story continues below This is usually why I don't comment on public matters, but it all seemed so sad on Christmas. Lesson learned. — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016

“This is usually why I don’t comment on public matters, but it all seemed so sad on Christmas,” the actress wrote. “Lesson learned.”

Boy George DID pay tribute to his late friend, as well as a slew of other celebrities.

“He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone,” he wrote in a lengthy statement.

Boy George has appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” this fall as a friend of the newest housewife, Dorit Kemsley. The 55-year-old will also appear on the upcoming season of “Celebrity Apprentice,” debuting in January.