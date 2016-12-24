PRESTO fare card system now operating across the TTC

The TTC has taken another step in its adoption of electronic fare payments after the last subway station to have PRESTO fare card readers installed became operational.

Transit agency staff turned on the fare card readers at Coxwell subway station Friday morning. A TTC spokeswoman told Global News that every subway station now has at least one PRESTO-enabled entrance.

The announcement follows the rollout of the fare card system at subway stations as well as on streetcars and buses over the past several months.

WATCH: TTC struggling with growing pains as it implements PRESTO fare card system (Dec. 9)



PRESTO hasn’t been without its glitches, though. There have been reports of malfunctioning equipment at certain spots. Also, the TTC will still be accepting tokens, tickets and Metropasses in 2017 as it moves to get commuters onto the system.

Customers are able to load money onto the cards and tap the cards at TTC station entrances and on the transit agencies vehicles. PRESTO fare cards can also be used on other transit agencies in the region such as GO Transit, MiWay, Brampton Transit and Durham Regional Transit.