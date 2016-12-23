World
December 23, 2016 7:53 pm
Updated: December 23, 2016 7:56 pm

Donald Trump tweets agreement with Putin over Democrats ‘humiliating themselves’

By Staff The Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A A

Donald Trump is reacting to Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s comment that Democrats are “humiliating themselves” by accusing Russia of tampering in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump tweeted “So true!” late Friday, quoting comments made by Putin at his end-of-year press conference.

Putin said Friday that Democrats “are losing on all fronts, and are trying to find the culprits elsewhere.”

Story continues below
Global News

He added: “They are humiliating themselves. They must know how to lose with dignity.”

READ MORE: Putin expresses interest in visiting Trump, covers other issues in year-end conference

The Obama administration has said the Russian government hacked the emails of U.S. citizens and institutions, including political organizations. The FBI and CIA have also said Russia interfered in the presidential election with the goal of supporting Trump.

Russia has denied the accusations, and Trump has dismissed the notion that his candidacy received outside support.

© 2016 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Putin
donald trump vladimir putin
Putin on Democrats
Putin Trump

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News