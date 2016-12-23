Putin expresses interest in visiting Trump, covers other issues in year-end conference

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for “keenly” feeling public sentiment to win the election and denied the White House’s claims of Russia’s meddling in the vote.

Speaking during a marathon end-of-year news conference that was televised live, Putin said he sees “nothing unusual” in Trump’s pledge to strengthen the U.S. nuclear forces, calling the statement in line with the president-elect’s campaign promises.

In his wide-ranging remarks, the Russian leader claimed that his country’s military is stronger than any potential aggressor, but acknowledged that the U.S. military is bigger. He also cast the modernization of Russia’s nuclear arsenals as a necessary response to the U.S. missile defense system.

“It’s not us who have been speeding up the arms race,” Putin said, claiming that the Russian military’s nuclear missiles can penetrate any missile defense.

On the U.S. election, Putin described President Barack Obama’s accusations of Russian hacking into Democratic leaders’ emails as an attempt to shift the blame for Hillary Clinton’s defeat.

Asked how he responded to Obama’s accusations when he brought them up in their conversation, Putin said he wouldn’t divulge details of a confidential discussion.

He shrugged off Washington’s claims of the hackers’ Russian affiliation, saying they could be based elsewhere.

“The most important thing is the substance of the information the hackers have uncovered,” Putin said, adding that the Democrats should have apologized to Americans over the “manipulations” the emails revealed.

In response to Obama’s comment that “Ronald Reagan would roll over in his grave” upon seeing recent poll results showing that more than one-third of Republicans view Putin favourably, Putin said Reagan would be happy to see his party win.

“It shows that a significant part of the American people have a similar view about the situation in the world and what we need to do, what the common dangers and problems are,” he said.

The two countries’ relations have plummeted to their lowest level since the Cold War. Putin said he agrees with Trump’s assessment of poor U.S.-Russian relations, adding that they “can’t be worse.”

Noting this week’s attack in Berlin, Putin called for better co-operation in fighting terrorism, saying such efforts between Russia and the West have been effectively paralyzed by Western sanctions against Russia.

Putin expressed hope that he would meet soon with Trump to discuss how to improve the two countries’ relations – and would “definitely” visit the United States if Trump invites him.

The Russian leader added with a smile that “no one but us expected him to win.”

Russian ambassador killed in Turkey

Putin addressed the killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, saying it will not hurt cooperation between the two nations.

Putin said the killing of Ambassador Andrei Karlov on Monday was “an attack on Russia-Turkey relations.”

Putin noted that the killer was a police officer, saying it reflected a high level of “penetration of destructive forces” into the Turkish military and security forces.

Russian doping scandal

Putin said Russia will continue efforts to eradicate doping but fails to accept the widespread belief in world sports of a state-backed cheating program.

He added that Russia will work together with the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency to uproot doping, but added that some of the accusations against Russia have been unfair.

He pointed at Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia’s national anti-doping laboratory, accusing him of forging doping evidence against Russian athletes at the behest of foreign forces he didn’t name. Putin said Rodchenkov was forcing Russian athletes to take illegal substances he had brought in from Canada, where he had previously worked.

Syria peace talks

Putin said it’s necessary to establish a cease-fire across the entire territory of Syria, to be followed by peace talks.

He said that now that Syrian government forces have taken full control of Aleppo, “the next stage should be a cease-fire on the entire territory of Syria and the launch of talks on a political settlement.”

Putin added that the leaders of Turkey and Iran, which have helped broker the withdrawal of the remaining civilians and militants from Aleppo, have agreed that Syria peace talks should be held in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana. He added that Syrian President Bashar Assad agrees to that.

Putin said that other regional players, including Saudi Arabia, could help contribute to peace efforts and the United States is welcome to join in.

Ukraine peace talks

Putin said peace talks sponsored by France and Germany should remain the basis for efforts to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

A peace deal brokered by Berlin and Paris in February 2015 has helped reduce the scale of fighting in eastern Ukraine, where more than 9,600 have died in battles between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia separatists that erupted in April 2014. However, clashes have continued and political settlement has stalled.

Putin said at a news conference Friday that the “Normandy format hasn’t been highly effective but there is nothing else, and work in that format should continue or the situation will deteriorate.”

Nuclear capabilities

President Vladimir Putin says the Russian military’s nuclear missiles can penetrate any missile defense.

Speaking at Friday’s end-of-year news conference, Putin said Russia had to develop the capability after the U.S. in 2001 opted out of a Cold War-era treaty banning missile defense systems.

Putin added that “it’s not us who have been speeding up the arms race.”

He argued that the modernization of Russian nuclear forces is in line with existing arms control agreements, including the New Start Treaty with the United States.

He said that faced with the development of U.S. missile defense systems, Russia has developed nuclear weapons capable of piercing it.

Russia’s economy on the rebound

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the nation’s economy is on the path to recovery.

Speaking at an annual end-of-year news conference Friday, Putin said the Russian economy is expected to shrink by 0.6-0.7 percent this year – a much smaller decline compared to 2015 when it contracted by 3.7 percent.

Russia is enduring a deep recession in the wake of Western sanctions and the sharp drop in oil prices.

Putin said some sectors have posted growth this year, showing that the Russian economy is on the mend.

Despite the economic backdrop, Putin said hard currency reserves of the Russian Central Bank increased this year, from $368 billion to about $385 billion.

Putin non-committal on another presidential run

Putin touched on a array of other topics during his year-end conference, including his future as Russia’s president.

He said he will decide later whether to seek another six-year term in 2018.

Putin said he will “look at what will be going on in the country and in the world” to make a decision.