4 driving tips for holiday season from Alberta Health Services

As Albertans travel to visit family and friends during the holiday season, Alberta Health Services is providing some tips to make sure travellers enjoy a safe trip.

Here are a few of the most important tips if you’re planning to hit the road during the holidays:

Plan ahead if you’re going to drink

Alcohol can be a part of celebrating the holidays, but AHS says if that’s the case, figure out how you’re going to get a ride home before you leave your home.

“There’s so many services out there between ride-sharing services, taxis services, designated drivers. There’s really not a lot of excuse to be impaired driving this holiday season,” EMS Public Education Officer Alex Campbell said.

Pack an emergency kit

If you are driving, make sure you bring an emergency kit that includes equipment to pump a tire, a way to charge your phone, and snacks and water in case your vehicle breaks down.

“Alberta of course being a very large province it can take a while for help to get there, sometimes being AMA or even Emergency Medical Services,” Campbell said.

Have a reflective vest, warning cone or road flare

There’s not a lot of daylight at this time of the year, so it’s important to have items that will make yourself and your vehicle visible in case it breaks down.

“If someone breaks down at the side of the road, we want you to be able to warn other drivers far in advance so that they can see you, because it’s so tragic when people get hit on the side of the road,” Campbell said.

Bring warm clothing

It can be cold during the holidays in Alberta, so bring extra warm clothing on your ride.

“Even though it doesn’t seem that cold, if you have to be outside for a prolonged amount of time because of vehicle breakdown… it’s something that you do have to be concerned about,” Campbell said.