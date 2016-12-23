Canadian man hijacks luggage vehicle at Orlando airport, drives across active runways

A Canadian man might not make it home for the holidays following a bizarre, and dangerous, vehicle hijacking at Orlando International Airport Friday morning.

Police said a man set to fly to Canada, via Chicago, on a United Airlines flight was denied boarding due to belligerent behaviour.

“He was acting belligerently and was denied access to the airplane,” said Orlando Police Department Public Information Officer Michelle Guido, in an email to Global News.

According to police, the man then pushed past airport staff and made his way onto the tarmac, where he took control of a luggage tug and drove it across active runways. An airport staff member was “battered” in the process.

“He pushed past the gate staff and into the jetway, then battered a GOAA employee while pushing out through the door at the end of the jetway,” said Guido. “He made his way onto the tarmac and commandeered a luggage tug and drove it across active runways.”

The man was then taken into custody by police. Information on the man’s identity, or any charges he could face, was not available at time of publication.

There were no service alerts regarding the incident on the airport’s website.