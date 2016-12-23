Man arrested in road rage shooting death of 3-year-old Arkansas boy

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Little Rock, Arkansas, during what police described as a road-rage incident, officials say.

Gary Eugene Holmes, 33, was taken into custody Thursday night without incident in connection with the killing last week of Acen King, said U.S. Marshals Service senior inspector in Little Rock, Joshua Kaplan.

READ MORE: 911 call details chaotic scene of 3-year-old boy shot to death in road rage incident

Pulaski County jail records show that Holmes was booked on preliminary charges of capital murder and committing a terroristic act.

KATV reports that Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola told ABC News that a family member had turned in the suspect.

READ MORE: Reward offered after 3-year-old boy shot and killed in road rage incident in Arkansas

Police say King was being taken on a shopping trip by his grandmother on Dec. 17 when a driver opened fire on the grandmother’s car because he thought she “wasn’t moving fast enough at a stop sign.”

WATCH: Aftermath of 3-year-old boy killed in road rage shooting

The grandmother, who wasn’t struck, drove away and called police from a shopping centre. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after.

Court records show Holmes is scheduled for a video arraignment Friday morning. They don’t list any attorney information for Holmes.