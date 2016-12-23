Avril Lavigne urges Mark Zuckerberg to stop bullying Nickelback

Avril Lavigne refuses to let her estranged ex-husband Chad Kroeger take additional punches this holiday season.

The singer took to Twitter on Thursday to attack Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, and his promotional videos for JARVIS— his new A.I. home service, which poked fun at Nickelback and their repertoire of songs.

RELATED: Nickelback asks PEI police to take down drunk driving Facebook joke

“Play us some good Nickelback songs,” Zuckerberg asked before the Morgan Freeman-voiced service answered: “I’m sorry Mark, I’m afraid I can’t do that. There are no good Nickelback songs.”

The controversial questions, meanwhile, garnered the cheeky answer, “good. That was actually a test,” from Zuckerberg who, needless to say, is not a Nickelback fan.

RELATED: Nickelback’s witty comeback after being dissed by English band Royal Blood

After Zuckerberg’s newest service went viral yesterday, and after reaching the likes of Lavigne, the singer expressed her disappointment with the Facebook founder by issuing a statement on Twitter.

“Your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste,” Lavigne wrote. “When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today.”

Read Lavigne’s full statement below:

Lavigne and Kroeger finalized their divorce in September of 2016.