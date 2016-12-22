Spruce Grove candlelight vigil to honour Ryder and Radek McDougall Thursday

On Thursday evening, the central Alberta community of Spruce Grove will come together for a candlelight vigil in honour of Ryder and Radek MacDougall, who were found dead in a home alongside their father Monday morning.

RCMP said the two boys, aged 11 and 13, were victims of homicide. The death of their father, Corry MacDougall, was deemed a suicide.

In order to mourn the loss of Ryder and Radek and remember them together, community members will gather at Central Park (the skating oval next to Grant Fuhr arena) at 6 p.m.

“We ask everyone who is attending to please bring your own candles,” the organizers explained in a Facebook post. “We have had some donated, but not enough for everyone.”

Green ribbons will also be a visible symbol at the event. They’ll be available by donation at Thursday night’s vigil.

“The boys played for the Spruce Grove Hockey Association, so out of respect, we have also decided to wear green ribbons and to also tie them to the fronts of our houses/car antennas/trees.”

The organizer said all money raised will go towards the Spruce Grove Minor Hockey Association in the boys’ memory at the family’s request.

In an online obituary, Ryder is remembered as having “a big heart and a protective nature for his family, especially for his mom and brother, Radek.

“He was very competitive on and off the ice; Ryder knew he was lifted by his teammates and that together they were stronger. He worked hard and practised until he got things perfect. Ryder dreamed of playing in the NHL and his spirit will play on with his Whitecourt and Spruce Grove teammates.”

Radek is described as having “a caring, kind and sweet nature.

“Everyone who met and knew him loved to be with him. He hated to see others hurting and would do anything to make others feel better. Radek was creative and imaginative and loved making videos with his friends. Radek had a passion for every sport and was great at playing soccer, hockey, basketball and Taekwondo. He was excited about trying lacrosse this year. Radek’s heart was larger than life itself and a piece of him will live on in all who knew and loved him.”

A memorial service for the boys is set for Dec. 29 in Whitecourt, Alta.

“In lieu of other tributes, donations may be made to the Whitecourt Minor Hockey Association, Box 1767, Whitecourt, AB T7S 1P5,” the obituary reads.