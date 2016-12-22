Crime
Owner of Edmonton aesthetics business charged with fraud after $1M May theft

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

Two people, including the business owner, have been charged with fraud in connection to a break and enter at a local aesthetics shop back in May.

Edmonton police started investigating after industry-specific equipment valued at $1 million was reported stolen from Perfection Cosmetics – which specializes in aesthetics and laser skin care – on May 30.

A witness saw the glass was broken near the front entrance of the 91 St reet and 23 Avenue business when they arrived for work and called police.

A number of larger items, including a TV and other electronics were gone, along with a skin analysis machine and various lasers.

On Thursday, EPS said Sukhadave Seehra, 31, the business owner, had been charged with fraud over $5,000 and public mischief.

Sherwin Mendoza, 35, was also charged with fraud over $5,000.

In a news release, police said: “It is alleged the pair were attempting to defraud an insurance company for more than $1 million.”

