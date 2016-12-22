WATCH: Toronto hospital releases heartwarming holiday video of nurses singing to preemie

Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto is hoping to spread some holiday cheer with the release a heartwarming video of two neonatal intensive care unit nurses carolling to a preemie just in time for Christmas.

The video shows nurses Marineth Montenegro and Lisa Sampson comforting baby Anya to the holiday classic, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

The hospital told Global News that Anya, who was born on Dec. 11 and was just two days old when the video was recorded, is doing well but will remain at the neonatal unit for the duration of the holidays.

A hospital spokesperson said Anya’s parents and her brother are looking forward to spending time with their little miracle when she returns home in the new year.