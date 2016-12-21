Canada
December 21, 2016 7:06 pm
Updated: December 21, 2016 8:16 pm

IN PHOTOS: Global Edmonton’s 2016 Give Me Shelter campaign delivers the goods

CroppedPhilResized By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: This year's Give Me Shelter campaign was a huge success and on Wednesday, it was time to load up the toys and personal items and deliver them to local shelters for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

A A

Thanks to the generosity of Edmontonians, Global Edmonton’s annual campaign to gather toys and other items for women and children fleeing domestic violence wrapped up another wildly successful donation drive Wednesday.

Story continues below
Global News

Since 2004, the Give Me Shelter campaign has seen Edmontonians drop by Global’s TV studio to bring goods that are later given to five women’s shelters: Win House, WINGS, A Safe Place, LaSalle Residence and Lurana Shelter.

READ MORE: Give Me Shelter campaign offers hope to women and children who escape domestic violence

According to the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters’ (ACWS) Annual Provincial Shelter data, between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016, 5,032 women and 4,682 children were admitted to Alberta emergency shelters. That same report said 8,076 women and 8,283 children were turned away from ACWS member shelters due to a lack of capacity.

The holiday campaign was started by former Global Edmonton news anchor Lynda Steele.

-With files from Quinn Ohler.

View the photo gallery below of items raised through the Give Me Shelter campaign getting loaded onto trucks Wednesday.

givemeshelter10resized

Global Edmonton volunteers load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News
givemeshelter3resized

Global Edmonton volunteers load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News
givemeshelter4resized

Global Edmonton volunteers load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News
givemeshelter5resized

Global Edmonton volunteers load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News
givemeshelter8resized

Global Edmonton volunteers load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News
givemeshelter9resized

Global Edmonton volunteers load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News
givemeshelter11resized

Global Edmonton volunteers load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News
givemeshelter12resized

Global Edmonton volunteers load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News
givemeshelter13resized

Global Edmonton volunteers load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News
givemeshelter2resized

Global Edmonton volunteers load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News
givemeshelter7resized

Global Edmonton volunteers load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News
givemeshelter1resized

Global Edmonton volunteers get ready to load trucks with donations for women and children fleeing domestic violence as part of the Give Me Shelter campaign on Dec. 21, 2016.

Dave Carels/ Global News

Watch below: On Nov. 20, 2016, Global Edmonton launched its 13th annual Give Me Shelter campaign. Here’s a report Quinn Ohler filed about the campaign for Global News that day.

Watch below: Gord Steinke speaks with Lynda Steele who started Global Edmonton’s Give Me Shelter campaign 13 years ago. The campaign is aimed at helping families who are escaping domestic violence during the holidays.

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charity
Christmas
Domestic Violence
Donation Drive
Edmonton
Give Me Shelter
Give Me Shelter campaign
Holidays
Lynda Steele
Toy Drive
Women's shelters

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News