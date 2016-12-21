IN PHOTOS: Global Edmonton’s 2016 Give Me Shelter campaign delivers the goods

Thanks to the generosity of Edmontonians, Global Edmonton’s annual campaign to gather toys and other items for women and children fleeing domestic violence wrapped up another wildly successful donation drive Wednesday.

Since 2004, the Give Me Shelter campaign has seen Edmontonians drop by Global’s TV studio to bring goods that are later given to five women’s shelters: Win House, WINGS, A Safe Place, LaSalle Residence and Lurana Shelter.

READ MORE: Give Me Shelter campaign offers hope to women and children who escape domestic violence

According to the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters’ (ACWS) Annual Provincial Shelter data, between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016, 5,032 women and 4,682 children were admitted to Alberta emergency shelters. That same report said 8,076 women and 8,283 children were turned away from ACWS member shelters due to a lack of capacity.

The holiday campaign was started by former Global Edmonton news anchor Lynda Steele.

-With files from Quinn Ohler.

View the photo gallery below of items raised through the Give Me Shelter campaign getting loaded onto trucks Wednesday.

Watch below: On Nov. 20, 2016, Global Edmonton launched its 13th annual Give Me Shelter campaign. Here’s a report Quinn Ohler filed about the campaign for Global News that day.

Watch below: Gord Steinke speaks with Lynda Steele who started Global Edmonton’s Give Me Shelter campaign 13 years ago. The campaign is aimed at helping families who are escaping domestic violence during the holidays.