Over 100 people unable to return home to Long Plain First Nation for Christmas

LONG PLAIN FIRST NATION, MAN. — There are still over 100 people that are unable to return home to Long Plain First Nation following the series of tornadoes that ripped through the community in late July.

At it’s peak, 800 people were left displaced following the tornadoes that tore through Long Plain in July. According to Chief Dennis Meeches, around 700 have been able to return home so far.

But, more than 100 people will remain in hotels, with friends or in unfamiliar territory during the holiday season as work continues on their damaged or destroyed homes.

Long Plain First Nation Chief Dennis Meeches said there were well over 170 homes that were damaged, and construction is on-going until the return date of March 31, 2017 is reached.

“We’re shooting for March 31 to have everyone home,” Said Meeches.

Eunice Assinboine is among the families that will not be able to return to their homes for the holidays, but she said she’s remaining optimistic about her next chapter.

“I’m very excited, I’m so happy. After three months I’ll be home,” said Eunice Assiniboine.

But, paired with the optimism there has been struggle for her family as they remain displaced five months later.

“We had to stay in a hotel for over three months, maybe four months. Then we finally rented a little small house in Portage,” said Assiniboine.

Chief Meeches said it has been a collective effort to get everyone back on their feet. Crediting the Red Cross, Insurance coverage and band assistance to get the roofs back on homes, and rebuild all that was taken away during the series of tornadoes that ripped through Long Plain First Nation on July 20.

