Year in Review: Best photos from around the world in 2016

As 2016 comes to a close, Global News takes a look back at some of the most compelling images that captivated our audience this year.
News and Politics
The devastating wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta in the early spring captivated much of our headlines. In May, the wildfire forced nearly 90,000 people from the area as “the beast” of a wildfire ripped through the community, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses. It wasn’t until June that residents were allowed to return to Fort McMurray.
In the U.S., Donald Trump shocked much of the country when voters went to the polls on Nov. 8 and elected the real estate mogul as the country’s 45th president.
The refugee crisis and the Syrian conflict dominated international headlines as hundreds of thousands of refugees fled the war-torn country, many ultimately dying trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea trying to reach Europe.
A protester uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister at a demonstration against the French government’s proposed labour law reforms in Nantes on June 2, 2016.
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 21, 2016.
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A body is seen on the ground after at least 30 people were killed in Nice, France. A truck drove into a crowd that was celebrating Bastille Day on July 14, 2016.
REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana on July 9, 2016.
REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Air Force One, carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family, flies over a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba on March 20, 2016.
REUTERS/Alberto Reyes
Syrian men carrying babies make their way through the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike on the rebel-held Salihin neighbourhood of Aleppo on September 11, 2016.
Ameer Alhalbi/AFP/Getty Images
A Syrian gamer uses the Pokemon Go app on his mobile phone to catch a Pokemon amidst the rubble in the besieged rebel-controlled town of Douma, east of the capital Damascus on July 23, 2016.
Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images
Wrecked boats and thousands of life jackets, used by refugees and migrants during their journey across the Aegean Sea, lie in a dump in Mithimna, Greece on February 19, 2016.
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Nidhi Chaphekar, a 40-year-old Jet Airways flight attendant, is seen after being wounded in Brussels Airport in Belgium after explosions rocked the airport on March 22, 2016.
Ketevan Kardava/Georgian Public Broadcaster via AP
Heat waves are seen as cars and trucks drive past a wildfire south of Fort McMurray, Alberta on May 6, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Residents console each other at a memorial near the La Loche Community School in Saskatchewan on Jan. 24, 2016 after four people were shot and killed at the school.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A giant fireball is seen as a wildfire rips through the forest just south of Fort McMurray, Alberta on May 7, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
An honour guard is seen at former Toronto mayor Rob Ford’s casket at city hall on Monday, March 28, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive in Victoria, B.C. on Saturday, September 24, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, B.C. on July 22, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Mexican army soldiers escort drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to a helicopter to be transported to a maximum security prison in Mexico City on Jan. 8, 2016.
AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
Migrants jump into the water from a crowded wooden boat as they are helped by members of an NGO during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea, just north of Libya on Aug. 29, 2016.
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
An audience member reacts as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts on Jan. 4, 2016.
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural following the death of David Bowie in Brixton, south London on Jan. 11, 2016.
REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Sports
Rio de Janeiro hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics in August, where Team Canada brought home 22 medals. Penny Oleksiak, 16, emerged as the country’s newest swimming sensation after becoming the first Canadian to win four medals at a single Summer Olympic Games.
The Toronto Blue Jays made it to the post-season for a second year in a row, where the Jays were bested by the Cleveland Indians four games to one.
In the CFL, the Ottawa Redblacks were crowned Grey Cup champions after beating the Calgary Stampeders in Toronto.
Ottawa Redblacks’ Travon Van, left, and Trevor Harris hide under a plastic covering after defeating the Calgary Stampeders in overtime of Grey Cup football action on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 in Toronto.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s bronze medal winner Brianne Theisen Eaton catches her breath after the 800-metre of the heptathlon at the 2016 Summer Olympics on Aug. 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s Kelly Russell rips the shirt off of Great Britain’s Katy McLean as she tackles her during the bronze medal match in women’s rugby sevens at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Aug. 8, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A man signs a memorial wall as thousands of people line up to pay their respects to Gordie Howe as the casket rests in the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on June 14, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Ryan Smith dives for the goal line to score his second touchdown against the B.C. Lions during first half western semifinal football action in Vancouver, B.C., on Nov. 13, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canada’s Andre De Grasse celebrates bronze in the men’s 100-metre final during the athletics competition at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Aug. 14, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Toronto Blue Jays celebrate their walk-off win to eliminate the Texas Rangers during the 10th inning of the American League Division Series in Toronto on Oct. 9, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, left, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, centre, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., on Oct. 2, 2016.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Denver Broncos’ Peyton Manning holds up the trophy after winning Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.
AP Photo/Matt York
A bodyboarder rides a wave during a surfing session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal on Nov. 19, 2016.
Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt jokes with Canada’s Andre De Grasse after they crossed the finish line in the Men’s 200-metre semifinal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 17, 2016.
Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images
Canada’s Penny Oleksiak celebrates winning silver in the women’s 100-metre butterfly final during Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 7, 2016.
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Christian Bolanos tries to direct a header despite pressure from Toronto FC’s Justin Morrow during first half Canadian Cup action in Toronto on June 21, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Toronto Blue Jays’ Troy Tulowitzki throws his bat after making the final out in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto on Oct. 19, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A picture taken with an underwater camera shows Britain’s Thomas Daley competing in the men’s 10-metre platform semifinal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 20, 2016.
Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images
SLICE OF LIFE
From New Year’s celebrations to beautiful fall foliage, photographers captured some unique slices of life in 2016.
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, in China’s Hunan Province on Aug. 1, 2016.
REUTERS/Stringer
A displaced Iraqi woman holds her cat, Lulu, as she waits for transport in the Iraqi Kurdish checkpoint village of Shaqouli on Nov. 10, 2016.
Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
Two Scottish short hair cats dressed with red hats are pictured during a cat exhibition in Bishkek, on Oct. 16, 2016.
Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP/Getty Images
Members of a human tower team form a “castell” during the XXVI human towers competition in Tarragona, Spain on Oct. 2, 2016.
Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images
A baby giraffe kisses his mother on Aug. 31, 2016 at the zoo of La Fleche, in northwestern France.
Jean-Francois Monier/AFP/Getty Images
A woman dances during the Toronto Pride Parade on July 3, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
A woman walks through a tidal pool along the shore of Semiahmoo Bay during low tide in White Rock, B.C., on March 11, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, dressed as the Pilot from The Little Prince, and his son Hadrien, dressed as the Little Prince, have a treat after trick-or-treating at Rideau Hall on Oct. 31, 2016 in Ottawa.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Fireworks light the sky over Copacabana beach during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 1, 2016.
AP Photo/Mauro Pimentel
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Kashmir on Nov. 15, 2016.
REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship after being rescued off the coast of Libya on June 23, 2016.
REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Guardsman faints during the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, England on June 11, 2016.
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An escaped chimpanzee screams after as a man tries to capture the animal in northern Japan on April 14, 2016.
REUTERS/Kyodo News
A giant panda cub falls from a stage while 23 giant pandas are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China’s Sichuan province on Sept. 29, 2016.
China Daily/via REUTERS
Comments