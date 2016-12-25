Year in Review: Best photos from around the world in 2016

As 2016 comes to a close, Global News takes a look back at some of the most compelling images that captivated our audience this year.

News and Politics

The devastating wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta in the early spring captivated much of our headlines. In May, the wildfire forced nearly 90,000 people from the area as “the beast” of a wildfire ripped through the community, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses. It wasn’t until June that residents were allowed to return to Fort McMurray.

In the U.S., Donald Trump shocked much of the country when voters went to the polls on Nov. 8 and elected the real estate mogul as the country’s 45th president.

The refugee crisis and the Syrian conflict dominated international headlines as hundreds of thousands of refugees fled the war-torn country, many ultimately dying trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea trying to reach Europe.

Sports

Rio de Janeiro hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics in August, where Team Canada brought home 22 medals. Penny Oleksiak, 16, emerged as the country’s newest swimming sensation after becoming the first Canadian to win four medals at a single Summer Olympic Games.

The Toronto Blue Jays made it to the post-season for a second year in a row, where the Jays were bested by the Cleveland Indians four games to one.

In the CFL, the Ottawa Redblacks were crowned Grey Cup champions after beating the Calgary Stampeders in Toronto.

SLICE OF LIFE

From New Year’s celebrations to beautiful fall foliage, photographers captured some unique slices of life in 2016.