Halifax sees jump in vehicle, pedestrian collisions in 2016

With one month of data left to record, the Halifax Regional Municipality saw an increase of vehicle and pedestrian collisions from 176 incidents in 2015 compared to 183 incidents so far this year.

Those numbers are from the Halifax Regional Police and Halifax District RCMP monthly vehicle/pedestrian collision report.

Out of the 183 incidents in 2016, 112 of them occurred at crosswalks.

Police say there were 191 pedestrians involved in the collisions. Zero fatalities were reported. Five pedestrians experiences severe injuries. 21 of the pedestrians involved experienced moderate injuries while 94 experienced minor injuries. No driver injuries were reported.



The report also noted 50 per cent of the incidents involved vehicles making either a left or right hand turn.

The months with the most incidents were October and November with 27 and 25 vehicle/pedestrian collisions reported.

Halifax District RCMP responded to the majority of the collisions in Sackville, while Halifax Regional Police responded to the majority of collisions in the downtown core.