Global BC at Concord’s 2016 New Year’s Eve celebration in Vancouver

Happy News Year!

Celebrate the New Year with Global BC!

Join Global News Hour at 6 and an hour-long special of Global News at 11 with anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui, meteorologist Kristi Gordon and sports anchor Squire Barnes, broadcasting live on-location at Canada Place Way as we ring in the New Year with the Concord’s NYE Vancouver.

While on site, don’t forget to take your snapshot behind the Global BC news desk.

In addition to the live broadcast, Global BC and BC 1 will be broadcasting and streaming live at Globalnews.ca to show the family friendly 9 p.m. and the midnight fireworks.

This year’s New Year’s Eve event will be headlined by The Sheepdogs and The New Pornographers, in addition to live performances by Wintersleep, Yukon Blonde, Humans, Spencer Burton, Meghan Patrick, Dan Davidson, Delhi 2 Dublin, and Crystal Shawanda.

The Sheepdogs will headline at the free outdoor community celebration, while The New Pornographers will take centre stage at “TRUE NORTH,” a ticketed indoor party in the Vancouver Community College West Ballrooms. TRUE NORTH will also feature live performances by Yukon Blonde, Megan Patrick, Humans and Delhi 2 Dublin; a second room will feature DJs Kevin Shiu, Andy Clockwork and Hebegebe. All TRUE NORTH ticket holders will enjoy premium viewing of the midnight fireworks, with the option of watching the show from indoor or outdoor areas on the Pacific Terrace overlooking Jack Poole Plaza.

The event will also feature a new countdown clock tower, early fireworks for families at 9 p.m. and then a midnight countdown with fireworks finale.

The event is free and will run from 6:30 p.m. to 12:10 a.m. along Canada Way, between Howe and Thurlow Streets.

“On Dec. 31, I encourage residents of Vancouver to bundle up and come together with their loved ones to witness the greatest Canada-wide celebration in our country’s history,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage. “Join the thousands of Canadians from coast to coast who will be kicking off the 150th anniversary of Confederation.”