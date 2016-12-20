Leduc RCMP search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in forcible confinement case

Police are looking for a man wanted for 19 charges in connection to a home invasion in Leduc County in October.

On Oct. 9, Leduc RCMP responded to a home invasion, where police said multiple suspects forced their way inside and restrained the residents.

Police said several firearms and a vehicle were stolen.

RCMP are searching for Konrad Melbourne Chittick, 30, who’s facing 19 charges including robbery with a firearm, break and enter, and forcible confinement.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Chittick, but warn that he’s considered armed and dangerous. They released two photos of the suspect Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Chittick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or Crime Stoppers.