Federal government spending $1.1M for community projects in Regina

The federal government is investing $4.4 million in community infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan, including nine projects in Regina.

According to the government, 62 recreational and cultural facilities across the province will be receiving some of the $4,390,906.

Regina will be receiving $1,140,113.

The city’s projects include.

$200,000 to upgrade lighting in the Lawson Aquatic Centre and Fieldhouse $186,500 to upgrade lighting in four indoor rinks $46,500 to install lighting in Prime Ministers’ Park Ball Diamond $250,000 to rehabilitate four spray parks $247,547 to renovate the welcome area of the MacKenzie Art Gallery $130,000 to the YMCA to install an energy recapture boiler system $53,600 to the Wascana Centre Authority to rejuvenate the waterfowl display pond in Wascana Park $18,616 to the Wascana Racing Canoe Club to install solar panels at the Wascana Racing Canoe Club $7,350 to upgrade Ukrainian National Federation Hall

The money is part of a program to help celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.