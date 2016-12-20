Canada
December 20, 2016 1:30 pm

Federal government spending $1.1M for community projects in Regina

Alexa-Huffman By Web Producer  Global News

Ralph Goodale announces funding for infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.

Kael Donnelly / Global News
The federal government is investing $4.4 million in community infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan, including nine projects in Regina.

According to the government, 62 recreational and cultural facilities across the province will be receiving some of the $4,390,906.

Regina will be receiving $1,140,113.

The city’s projects include.

  1. $200,000 to upgrade lighting in the Lawson Aquatic Centre and Fieldhouse
  2. $186,500 to upgrade lighting in four indoor rinks
  3. $46,500 to install lighting in Prime Ministers’ Park Ball Diamond
  4. $250,000 to rehabilitate four spray parks
  5. $247,547 to renovate the welcome area of the MacKenzie Art Gallery
  6. $130,000 to the YMCA to install an energy recapture boiler system
  7. $53,600 to the Wascana Centre Authority to rejuvenate the waterfowl display pond in Wascana Park
  8. $18,616 to the Wascana Racing Canoe Club to install solar panels at the Wascana Racing Canoe Club
  9. $7,350 to upgrade Ukrainian National Federation Hall

The money is part of a program to help celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

