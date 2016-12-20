Federal government spending $1.1M for community projects in Regina
The federal government is investing $4.4 million in community infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan, including nine projects in Regina.
According to the government, 62 recreational and cultural facilities across the province will be receiving some of the $4,390,906.
Regina will be receiving $1,140,113.
The city’s projects include.
- $200,000 to upgrade lighting in the Lawson Aquatic Centre and Fieldhouse
- $186,500 to upgrade lighting in four indoor rinks
- $46,500 to install lighting in Prime Ministers’ Park Ball Diamond
- $250,000 to rehabilitate four spray parks
- $247,547 to renovate the welcome area of the MacKenzie Art Gallery
- $130,000 to the YMCA to install an energy recapture boiler system
- $53,600 to the Wascana Centre Authority to rejuvenate the waterfowl display pond in Wascana Park
- $18,616 to the Wascana Racing Canoe Club to install solar panels at the Wascana Racing Canoe Club
- $7,350 to upgrade Ukrainian National Federation Hall
The money is part of a program to help celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary.
