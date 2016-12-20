Manitoba on track for worst year ever for highway deaths

The number of fatalities on Manitoba highways is climbing and on its way to reaching a tragic record.

There have been 110 road fatalities on Manitoba roads this year, the second-highest number of deaths in 10 years.

The record for highway fatalities was set in 2011, with 111 deaths. And now RCMP say 2016 numbers could go even higher.

The number of roadway fatalities has risen this year compared to 2015, and many of them are due to drunk driving, RCMP said.

“Our unit feels pretty frustrated,” said Cpl. Carrie Kennedy of the RCMP.

“We feel like we are putting our best foot forward and we aren’t able to prevent those deaths.”

Crash numbers as of Dec. 18:

2016: 98 fatal collisions and 110 deaths

2015: 69 fatal collisions and 78 deaths

2011-2015 (average): 78 fatal collisions and 88.4 deaths

In an effort to reduce drinking and driving over the holidays, Manitoba RCMP announced the kickoff of their 2016 Holiday Checkstop program. The checkstop campaign kicked off Dec. 2 and runs until Jan. 2.

