Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 more charged with murder in Regina’s first homicide of 2020

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 11:48 am
Updated February 13, 2020 4:41 pm
Three people have been charged with murder in the killing of Keesha Cree Bitternose.
Three people have been charged with murder in the killing of Keesha Cree Bitternose. File / Global News

Two more people have been charged in the alleged killing of a 29-year-old Regina woman, say the Regina Police Service.

Dillon Ricky Whitehawk, 25, of Regina and Kurtis Clayton Thomas, 20, of Saskatoon have been charged with first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Man facing 3 murder charges in the death of 3 Regina residents

Keesha Cree Bitternose was found dead on Jan. 5 at a residence on the 1500 block of Cameron Street. She was the victim of the city’s first homicide in 2020 say police.

On Wednesday, Kelly Renee Stonechild, 26, of Regina was also charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Bitternose.

READ MORE: Regina woman charged in 2018 death of 3-year-old girl

Whitehawk, who is facing two more charges of first-degree murder, and Thomas will make their first court appearance Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police Serviceregina homicideCameron StreetKeesha Cree Bitternoseregina murdersDillon Ricky Whitehawkfirst homicide of 2020 regina
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.