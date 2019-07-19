Cooling centres set up in Collingwood, Orillia amid heat warning
Cooling centres have been set up in Collingwood and Orillia amid the heat warning in effect for most of southern Ontario.
Five sites in Collingwood are available to the public as cooling centres during the heat wave, while three locations in Orillia have been identified as cooling centres.
Collingwood cooling centres
- Collingwood Museum
- Transit Terminal
- Central Park Arena
- Centennial Aquatic Centre
- Collingwood Public Library
In Collingwood, all cooling centres are open during regular business hours.
Orillia cooling centres
- Orillia City Centre
- Rotary Place
- Orillia Public Library
In Orillia, splash pads will also be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at McKinnell Square Park, Victoria Park, Hillcrest Park, Clayt French Park and Moose Beach at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park.
In Collingwood, people can refill large water containers at the water reservoir at 11437 Highway 26 West. In Orillia, there’s a hydration station at the City Centre.
