Global News Morning Halifax

Support a Senior this holiday with We Are Young

Posted November 22, 2022
We chat with Katie Mahoney from We Are Young to get more info on their Holiday Happiness Cards. From now until December 5th, you can purchase a holiday card and WAY will gift it to an anonymous senior in Nova Scotia on your behalf.
