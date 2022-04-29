Menu

Canada

Raphael Andre tent in Cabot Square closing on Sunday

Posted April 29, 2022
An emergency tent set up to serve people experiencing homelessness is closing this weekend. It opened more than a year ago following the death of Raphael Andre. Since then, staff working at the tent have provided food and shelter to hundreds of people daily. As Phil Carpenter reports, many workers are wondering where they will turn for help and services starting next week.
