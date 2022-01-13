Global News Morning Montreal January 13 2022 8:18am 03:36 Ecomuseum Zoo The Ecomuseum Zoo in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is the only outdoor zoo on the island of Montreal entirely dedicated to the well-being of Quebec wildlife. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer takes us on a tour. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8508106/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8508106/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?