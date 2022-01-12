Global News Hour at 6 BC January 12 2022 9:23pm 04:02 COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit critical levels in some provinces Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has data on COVID-19 hospitalizations numbers across the country and a possible preview of what could happen next in B.C. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8507738/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8507738/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?