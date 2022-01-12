Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 12 2022 8:47pm
03:07

Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Here’s meteorologist Jesse Beyer’s Wednesday, January 12, 2022 evening weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

Advertisement

Video Home