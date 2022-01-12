Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 12 2022 5:17pm
02:58

COVID vaccination clinic at Toronto Zoo for education and childcare staff

There is a push by the province to provide education and childcare staff with booster shots. Caryn Lieberman reports from a vaccine clinic at the Toronto Zoo.

