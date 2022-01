On today’s episode of The Morning Show: We take a closer look at the toll Omicron is taking on the economy. Plus, ways to take control of your closet on Lowe’s DIY Wednesday. Indigenous actor and activist, Nadia Thunder Woman George uses her platform to highlight social inequities of climate change. And Jack McBrayer channels his Mister Rogers in new children’s show ‘Hello Jack’. Plus, ‘Below Deck’ star Captain Lee talks about the choppy waters on Season 9.