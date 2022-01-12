Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 12 2022 8:52am
04:47

Getting back on schedule

Returning to school after an extended holiday break can be challenging for both kids and parents. Family Blogger Jaime Damak joins Global’s Laura Casella with some suggestions to help everyone get back into the routine.

