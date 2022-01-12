Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 12 2022 7:38am
04:49

COVID-19 update

COVID-19 infection rates are skyrocketing it the province, just as more and more people become eligible for their booster shot. Do recently infected people still need a booster? Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Mitch to weigh in.

