Global News Morning Montreal
January 11 2022 7:55am
04:29

COVID-19 & the return to classes

Despite rising COVID-19 numbers across the province, students are scheduled to return to the classroom next week. Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Harley Eisman to weigh in on the timing.

