central okanagan
January 10 2022 8:14pm
02:31

Functional school closures a real possibility amid Omicron

Thousands of children in B.C. returned to school after a longer than expected Christmas break because of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19. In the Central Okanagan–the delayed start went off without a hitch but parents are being warned to be prepared for a sudden switch to online learning. Because as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, with so many people falling ill, a shortage of teachers and other school staff may become problematic.

