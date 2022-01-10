Functional school closures a real possibility amid Omicron

Thousands of children in B.C. returned to school after a longer than expected Christmas break because of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19. In the Central Okanagan–the delayed start went off without a hitch but parents are being warned to be prepared for a sudden switch to online learning. Because as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, with so many people falling ill, a shortage of teachers and other school staff may become problematic.