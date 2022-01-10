Menu

bridge deconstruction
January 10 2022 3:05pm
Significant portion of Montreal’s iconic Champlain bridge taken down

A major step in the deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge was completed over the weekend. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

