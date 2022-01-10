bridge deconstruction January 10 2022 3:05pm 02:03 Significant portion of Montreal’s iconic Champlain bridge taken down A major step in the deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge was completed over the weekend. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. Significant portion of iconic Champlain bridge taken down REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8501297/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8501297/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?