Environment Canada
January 10 2022 2:12pm
02:31

Warmer days: Jan. 10 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Much warmer days ahead than the frigid cold experienced last week — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan takes a look at what to expect in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, Jan. 10.

