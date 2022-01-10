Global News Morning Toronto January 10 2022 9:09am 04:55 Tips to declutter your home and optimize your space Whether you need to clean out your junk drawer, or reorganize your closet, Megan Arthurs has you covered. The professional home organizer shares tips for refreshing your home this January. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8500272/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8500272/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?