Artist January 8 2022 6:02pm 01:30 Sing songwriter Leanne Pearson recovers from COVID-19 while pregnant At 38 weeks pregnant, Leanne Pearson is recovering after being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and doing so with a positive outlook. Winnipeg singer-songwriter recovering after COVID-19 diagnosis REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8498478/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8498478/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?