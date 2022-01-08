Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 8 2022 1:30pm
05:01

Pediatric experts urge parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19

With cases of Omicron surging, Pediatrician and UBC Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Ran Goldman is urging parents not to wait to get their children vaccinated.

