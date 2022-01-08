Global News Morning BC January 8 2022 1:30pm 05:01 Pediatric experts urge parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19 With cases of Omicron surging, Pediatrician and UBC Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Ran Goldman is urging parents not to wait to get their children vaccinated. Parents with vaccine worries should talk to their doctor, says B.C. pediatrician REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8498141/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8498141/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?