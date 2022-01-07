Global News Hour at 6 BC January 7 2022 9:50pm 18:27 Global News Hour at 6 BC: Jan. 7 Back to class. What to expect when students return to school Monday. What the king tide can teach us about the impact of climate change. And why a B.C. family may never see justice after a fatal Car2go crash. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8497669/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8497669/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?