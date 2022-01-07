Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
January 7 2022 10:28am
04:31

How the Project Adult Literacy Society helps Edmontonians

Monica Das with the Project Adult Literacy Society joins Global News Morning Edmonton to chat about what the society does and how many Canadians struggle with literacy.

