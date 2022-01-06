Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 6 2022 9:34pm
01:52

Independent modelling group forecasts massive hospital surge in B.C.

B.C.’s independent COVID modelling group says a major surge of cases requiring hospitalization is looming, and that it could overwhelm the healthcare system. Ted Chernecki reports.

Advertisement

Video Home