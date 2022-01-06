Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
January 6 2022 6:57pm
00:21

Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers: January 6

Hospitalizations have reached 263 in Manitoba as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spike in the province.

Advertisement

Video Home