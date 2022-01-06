The Morning Show January 6 2022 10:59am 05:36 Indigenous dramedy ‘Portraits From a Fire’ Director Trevor Mack talks about his award-winning debut film ‘Portraits From a Fire’. He explains the inspiration behind the project and talks about filming on the BC reserve where he grew up. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8492644/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8492644/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?