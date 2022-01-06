Menu

The Morning Show
January 6 2022 10:59am
05:36

Indigenous dramedy ‘Portraits From a Fire’

Director Trevor Mack talks about his award-winning debut film ‘Portraits From a Fire’. He explains the inspiration behind the project and talks about filming on the BC reserve where he grew up.

