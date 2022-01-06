Global News Morning Halifax January 6 2022 6:24am 06:02 Dr. Lisa Barrett talks COVID-19 We check in with infectious disease expert Dr. Lisa Barrett to get her thoughts on the Omicron variant, In-person learning for schools, and the effectiveness of rapid test detection. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8492238/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8492238/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?