Global News Morning Halifax
January 6 2022 6:24am
06:02

Dr. Lisa Barrett talks COVID-19

We check in with infectious disease expert Dr. Lisa Barrett to get her thoughts on the Omicron variant, In-person learning for schools, and the effectiveness of rapid test detection.

