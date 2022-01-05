Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 5 2022 9:05pm
01:45

‘Fake nurse’ investigation could lead to further charges

The woman accused of fraudulently working as a nurse at B.C. Women’s Hospital for a full year could be facing more charges. Rumina Daya reports.

