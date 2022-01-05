Canada January 5 2022 6:56pm 00:44 Alberta identifies record daily COVID-19 case count, 11 deaths Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Jan. 5, 2022. Alberta confirms a record 4,752 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8491542/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8491542/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?