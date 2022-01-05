Menu

Canada
January 5 2022 6:56pm
00:44

Alberta identifies record daily COVID-19 case count, 11 deaths

Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Jan. 5, 2022.

