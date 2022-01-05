Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
January 5 2022 5:47pm
01:47

COVID-19: Oglaza ‘cautiously optimistic’ KFL&A has turned a corner in Omicron wave

KFL&A Public Health’s medical officer of health says he is cautiously optimistic the region has turned a corner in the Omicron wave of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Video Home