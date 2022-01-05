Global News Morning Montreal January 5 2022 10:53am 03:21 Your word of the year for 2022 New Year’s resolutions are notoriously difficult to keep. But there is an easier way to start off your year on the right foot. Parenting consultant Erica Diamond joins Global’s Andrea Howick to explain. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489679/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489679/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?