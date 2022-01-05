Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 5 2022 10:53am
03:21

Your word of the year for 2022

New Year’s resolutions are notoriously difficult to keep. But there is an easier way to start off your year on the right foot. Parenting consultant Erica Diamond joins Global’s Andrea Howick to explain.

