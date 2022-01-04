Global News at 5 Edmonton January 4 2022 10:35pm 00:50 Man found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son A man accused of murdering his infant son has been found guilty of a lesser charge. Sarah Komadina has the details. Christopher Lamarche found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489087/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8489087/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?